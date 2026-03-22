Today, Sunday, March 22, in Douglas is set to see occasional patchy rain with clouds lingering for much of the weather. Temperatures about 9°C are on the forecast, dipping to near 7°C by evening. Skies might clear briefly, though drizzle could appear. Winds may pick up, adding a breezy feel.
Tomorrow looks partly cloudy, with fresh breezes and temperatures near 8°C during the day. Overnight figures might hover about 6°C, but rain remains unlikely. Occasional sunshine could break through, offering mild brightness. Cloud layers may thicken later, yet no intense downpours are in the forecast. Winds remain gentle for a fairly stable weather pattern.
The next day brings a mix of patchy rain and cloudy intervals, with temperatures about 10°C in the afternoon. Nights could drop to near 5°C. Light drizzle is possible at times, but brief sunny spells might emerge between showers. Winds could strengthen slightly, keeping conditions rather brisk.
Midweek forecasts suggest additional patchy rain, with daytime highs reaching near 7°C and lows about 5°C. Occasional drizzle may pop up, though some drier spells should break through. Gusts could remain moderate, making the air feel cooler. Heavier bursts of rain are unlikely, yet dampness lingers. Cloud coverage will likely dominate much of the day.
Thursday remains on the chilly side, with maximum values near 6°C and evenings falling to about 4°C. Patchy rain is expected, interspersed with possible drizzle. Winds could persist, adding a sharp edge to the air. Gaps in the cloud deck may emerge briefly, but the forecast leans toward overcast. Temperatures may occasionally fluctuate slightly.
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