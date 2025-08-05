Today looks breezy with patchy rain in the morning and clearer conditions by late afternoon. Tuesday, August 5 features a few gusts and temperatures near 16°C, while dawn begins about 10°C. Brief sunny intervals could break through the clouds, ensuring a mild end as the evening approaches in Douglas.
Tomorrow remains mostly dry with partial cloud cover, allowing occasional brighter spells across the region. Temperatures about 15°C feel comfortable, as overnight lows near 11°C keep the early hours cool. Light winds accompany the day, and any hint of rain looks minimal, setting the stage for a calmer forecast overall.
Thursday introduces a slightly warmer outlook, with temperatures near 17°C expected by midday. Morning readings about 13°C bring a mild start, though rain may still pop up intermittently. Skies could shift between clouds and clearer moments, offering a mix of sun and occasional damp patches into the late evening.
Friday looks bright and sunny, with temperatures about 16°C delivering comfortable warmth into the afternoon. Overnight lows near 11°C provide a fresh morning feel, while clouds remain scarce. Gentle breezes keep conditions pleasant, and the day should stay reliably dry, making it a welcome end to a pleasant stretch of conditions.
This weekend maintains a bright pattern on Saturday, with sunny skies and temperatures near 17°C. Early readings about 12°C could feel fairly crisp, yet showers appear unlikely. Light winds ensure a mellow atmosphere, and the approach of Sunday hints at continuing friendly weather, rounding off a steady and pleasant weekly forecast.
