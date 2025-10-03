Today is Friday, October 3, bringing moderate rain through much of the day. Strong winds may accompany those showers, and it looks like skies will stay pretty grey. Douglas sees temperatures near 16°C, dropping to about 9°C overnight. Expect a wet forecast, keeping any sun breaks limited. This certainly sets the tone today.
Tomorrow continues the rain, with moderate bursts lingering into the afternoon. Winds remain brisk, so conditions might feel cooler. Maximum temperatures about 10°C and lows near 7°C create a chilly vibe. Occasional lighter spells could pop up briefly, but steady showers still dominate. Cool breezes persist during the evening.
This weekend remains damp as Sunday features patchy rain. Temperatures hover near 12°C by day, dipping to about 9°C at night. Expect on-and-off showers, though the rain may ease at times. Breezes settle slightly, giving occasional calmer intervals. Overall, wet weather still holds the spotlight. Drizzle could linger into night.
The following day, Monday, turns partly cloudy with a hint of sunshine breaking through. Temperatures hover about 14°C, while overnight lows sit near 11°C. Rain stalls for much of the day, offering a drier spell. Light winds create a more comfortable feel, although clouds linger overhead. No major downpours expected.
Another day sees patchy rain returning on Tuesday, bringing a fresh round of showers across many areas. Temperatures peak near 13°C, with night-time values about 10°C. Brief dry intervals might emerge, but unsettled skies are likely to stick around. Mild breezes continue, rounding off a changeable forecast for the week.
This article was automatically generated
