Expect bright sunshine today, Tuesday, April 7, with temperatures near 11°C. Mornings feel a bit cool at about 8°C, but skies remain mostly clear. Breezes could become gusty, yet conditions stay welcoming. No rain is expected, providing a pleasant opener to the forecast. Sunset should also arrive under clear conditions.
Rain moves in tomorrow, with maximum temperatures about 11°C. Drizzle may appear by late morning, while lows hover near 9°C. Overcast skies dominate, creating a slightly cooler feel. Light mist might develop, but heavier showers seem less likely. Expect breezy intervals building later to keep things unsettled through the afternoon.
A mild shift arrives Thursday, with high temperatures near 9°C and lows about 6°C. Showers develop in the morning, accompanied by occasional gusts. The afternoon transitions to lighter drizzle, though damp conditions persist. Brief sunny spells are possible, yet predominantly cloudy skies hold well into evening. Outlook remains uncertain overall.
Some improvement arrives Friday, with maximum temperatures about 8°C and lows near 5°C. Early drizzle might turn into light rain by midday. Skies stay overcast, though occasional bright spells could appear. Breezy conditions continue, while scattered showers gradually diminish. Rainfall tapers off before nighttime, offering calmer moments later on again.
This weekend continues Saturday with peak temperatures near 9°C and lows about 5°C. Early morning drizzle could ease toward midday, although occasional rain remains possible. Some brighter spells might emerge, but conditions stay changeable. In Douglas, breezy winds persist, keeping the outlook unsettled yet slightly milder than earlier days overall.
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