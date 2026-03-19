Today, Thursday, March 19, brings clear skies and bright sunshine in Douglas. This forecast suggests minimal cloud cover and no rain, which keeps the day pleasant throughout. Temperatures near 10°C and lows near 8°C create mild conditions. Gentle breezes add to the tranquil weather, making sunshine the highlight. Weather conditions should remain stable all day.

Tomorrow offers a mixed start, with some early cloud giving way to a sunny afternoon. Temperatures about 10°C and lows near 8°C should remain steady under mostly clear skies. There is little sign of rain, ensuring the forecast remains calm. Light winds hint at a comfortable stretch for the day.

Saturday continues the sunny trend, featuring minimal cloud coverage and no significant chance of rain. Temperatures near 10°C, dipping to roughly 8°C, stay agreeable for this forecast period. The day appears bright and welcoming with only gentle gusts. Sunlight takes centre stage, promising a clear and pleasant experience.

This weekend looks slightly cooler by Sunday, with highs near 8°C and lows about 6°C. Partly cloudy conditions could bring a brief spell of rain around midday. Occasional clouds break for glimpses of sunshine, though breezy conditions might be noticeable. Overall, the forecast remains mild but a touch unsettled.

Monday is likely to stay cloudy, with highs near 8°C and lows about 5°C. Patchy rain threatens at intervals, and a drizzle may occur around the evening. Winds pick up slightly, creating a blustery feel in places. Despite the unsettled conditions, temperatures hold steady for the week’s start.

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