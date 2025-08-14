Today, Thursday, August 14, starts off in Douglas with pockets of fog and light drizzle before giving way to sunnier spells. Temperatures near 18°C should prevail later, promising a mild day. Occasional clouds might linger but expect generally pleasant weather conditions. This local forecast indicates minimal chance of any evening showers.
Tomorrow remains bright with clear skies dominating most of the day. Temperatures about 17°C bring a comfortable feel, accented by morning sun and minimal cloud cover. No rain is expected, so conditions stay dry. These weather conditions might continue throughout the afternoon, ensuring a pleasant end to the working week.
Saturday sees abundant sunshine, with temperatures about 19°C. Early mist may lift quickly, revealing bright conditions all day. The local forecast suggests a completely dry outlook. Clouds remain sparse, and weather stays warm, especially during mid-afternoon hours. In addition, no rain is expected at any point throughout daylight.
Sunday maintains a bright trend, offering sunny spells and temperatures about 19°C. No rain emerges, and skies look generally clear. Morning hours might feel slightly cooler, but midday warmth should dominate. The local forecast shows no significant cloud build-up, indicating stable weather for most of the afternoon and evening.
Monday turns slightly cooler with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 18°C. Sunshine emerges through occasional overcast patches, but the day stays rather mostly dry. No significant showers are predicted, and the chance of evening drizzle remains quite low. This local forecast points to consistently mild conditions lingering into the late hours.
