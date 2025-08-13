Expect patchy rain on Wednesday, August 13, with brief sunny spells breaking through and temperatures near 19°C. These weather conditions will affect Douglas, although calmer winds should keep the day feeling comfortable. Mist may develop briefly in early hours, but skies are likely to brighten by midday.
Tomorrow is expected to bring partly cloudy skies and just a small chance of rain, with temperatures about 18°C. Lingering mist may appear briefly in the early morning, but brighter spells should dominate. Conditions turn less humid as the afternoon wears on, making the day feel fresher overall.
The following day will see mostly sunny conditions and temperatures near 18°C. Early fog could emerge before sunrise, though it tends to clear quickly, leaving the afternoon pleasantly bright. Winds stay light, reducing any chill in the air and allowing plenty of warmth to come through by midday.
This weekend starts with more sunshine and minimal cloud, with temperatures about 19°C. Light winds should help keep conditions mild, offering an uplifting forecast for anyone craving calmer weather. Fog is unlikely to linger, and brighter spells look set to persist, ensuring a comfortable start to the weekend.
Continuing through Sunday, the forecast remains bright and calm, featuring temperatures about 19°C. The day begins with only a slight chance of early haze, which should lift swiftly to reveal predominantly clear skies. Sunshine holds strong into the afternoon, maintaining a warm and inviting atmosphere as the current week winds down, setting the stage for further pleasant conditions ahead.
This article was automatically generated
