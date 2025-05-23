In Douglas, today, Friday, May 23, moderate rain is likely through the evening, with skies starting off partly clear. Gusts could pick up in the afternoon, creating a blustery feel. Temperatures near 13°C are on the cards, dipping to about 8°C overnight. Showers might linger into late hours.
Tomorrow brings more moderate showers throughout the day, with steady spells of light drizzle. Conditions remain cloudy, and temperatures hover near 14°C, while lows about 11°C ensure a damp evening. Windy spells could enhance that unsettled vibe, so expect passing spells of rain from morning onward.
This weekend on Sunday looks breezy with patchy rain expected from dawn to dusk. Skies remain overcast, but occasional drizzle might break later. Highs reach about 11°C, while lows settle near 8°C, keeping conditions chilly. Showers continue on and off, ensuring the day stays rather moist.
Monday maintains the wet theme, bringing moderate rain for much of the daytime. Skies open up periodically, though drizzle remains frequent. Temperatures climb near 11°C, and nights drop to about 8°C, ensuring a cool atmosphere. Persistent showers and occasional gusts might intensify the damp feel, so keep an eye on the clouds.
Tuesday should continue the unsettled pattern with periods of moderate rain and patchy drizzle. Sunshine remains scarce, though some brief breaks may emerge. Temperatures hover near 11°C by day, dipping to about 8°C at night. Winds appear relatively gentle overall. Light rain showers pop up occasionally, but conditions could brighten briefly in the afternoon to offset the gloom.
This article was automatically generated