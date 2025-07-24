Suntera Global, independent provider of bespoke fund, corporate and private wealth services, has completed its acquisition of fund administration and corporate services provider Khepri Limited.
This follows the receipt of all regulatory approvals.
The acquisition, initially announced in May, forms part of Suntera’s ambitious growth strategy, which focuses on supporting institutional clients with exceptional service across a broad range of alternative asset classes and jurisdictions.
In particular, the acquisition creates a new full-service fund administration offering for Suntera in the UK, whilst also broadening and adding further strength to its existing fund administration proposition for global asset managers.
Commenting on the completion of the acquisition, chief executive Suntera David Hudson said: ‘The completion of this acquisition represents another key milestone in our strategy to expand our international footprint and diversify our proposition across geographies and service lines.
‘Khepri is a high-quality growth business with a strong track record, and their impressive team adds a vital capability for us in the UK. I’m delighted to welcome them to the Suntera family.’
Headquartered in London and licensed in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and HMRC, Khepri provides a full suite of fund administration services to asset managers, including investor onboarding, hosted fund management, regulatory reporting, appointed representative and compliance consulting, as well as a broad range of corporate secretarial, bookkeeping and accounting services.
In total, Khepri services a total of £6bn in assets under management (AUM) on behalf of clients, spanning a full range of asset classes, and works predominantly with managers in the UK across venture capital, emerging private equity and real estate.
Aside from its office in Douglas, the Suntera Global group has bases in Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Jersey, Luxembourg, United Kingdom and the United States.