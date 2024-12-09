That’s Thaphaung Awar, Tha for short, she’s from Myanmar and lived in Thailand for close to 13 years before moving to the island. While in Thailand, she worked in higher education and training before becoming Administration Director for LIBT in 2017. If you haven't heard of LIBT, it's a higher education organisation headquartering here in the Isle of Man that offers online courses to adults in tech subjects, business management, and the security space, which the organisation strives to make as accessible and affordable as possible. Besides UCM, it’s the only other higher education entity on the Isle of Man and the only private education provider. Tha and LIBT are well and truly embedded in the community now, but just how easy was the transition from Thailand to the island?