The Isle of Man was the first place in the world to give certain women – those who owned property – the right to vote back in 1881. New Zealand took it a step further in 1893 when they gave all women the right to vote. Fast-forward to now, and the Isle of Man is in the progress of becoming the 11th country in the world to legalise assisted dying. It could be made available from 2027 to residents who are mentally competent and have less than 12 months to live. And our government is currently working towards being the second country in the world – behind Scotland – to provide its residents with free period products via a Bill looking to ensure periods could be managed "with dignity and without financial strain" as well as educating people more effectively about menstruation to break down the shame and stigma still surrounding periods.