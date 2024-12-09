For years, Disneyworld has been known as the most magical tourist destination on the planet. But it is also an attack on the senses.
The noise, the queues, the sheer amount of people knocking into you as they walk, the pressure to consume every piece of merchandise and Goofy-shaped hot dog in sight, each priced at one month’s rent. I’ve become accustomed to thinking I need holiday destinations that give me more, more, MORE. And now it seems, I’ve hit a tipping point where I’m exhausted. I’m in need of a palate cleanser. Something gentle, something quiet, something that doesn’t cost my annual salary.
Enter eco-tourism. Eco-tourism strips travel back to nature-based activities that are good for both the soul and the environment. It’s also something Manx Wildlife Trust is focusing on with the enthusiasm of a porcupine in a pin cushion factory. The organisation has its sights set on 2025 when they will be launching something new and exciting for the Manx tourism sector.
‘There are different types of eco-tourism’ Graham Makepeace-Warne tells me. He’s the Head of Engagement at the Manx Wildlife Trust. ‘There's eco-tourism where you aim to travel in a very low impact way, sustainable way. Trying to avoid flying, using more sustainable methods of travel, thinking about where you stay as certain accommodation can be more sustainable. But eco-tourism can also simply mean going places where you might have a chance of seeing a particular bird, like a chuff or a hen, which we have really good numbers of in the Isle of Man.’
There’s also our beautiful coastline, naturally. (Pun intended). And wildlife. Not many other places in the British Isles can boast about a thriving group of breakout wallabies.
‘In terms of wildlife, we’ve got lots of things like seals and basking sharks to see. But you can also paddleboard, kayak, take boat trips to the Calf of Man for a spot of puffin spotting, all of which are eco-friendly tourist activities. The Isle of Man, as the world's only whole-nation Biosphere, has those three things – culture, wildlife, and sustainable accommodation options - in spades. We've got a great offer for eco-tourists around the world to come here and see a really special place.’
One of the brilliant things about Graham and the team at Manx Wildlife Trust is the work they do with other equally passionate, salt of the Earth souls. The organisation regularly joins forces with other conservation groups, recently meeting up with Isle of Man Events & Travel and Island Escapes to come up with something exciting, the first of its kind for the island.
‘We got together to create the Isle of Man Nature Tourism Week. It’s an exclusively wildlife focussed experience where there's a stacked-out schedule of visits to different parts of the island for tourists to book on and come and enjoy.’
Because we’re a small (but mighty) island you can see an awful lot in a day, perfect for cruise visitors, which the team behind the IOM Nature Tourism Week is making the most of.
‘It’s going to be great for people looking for a whistle-stop tour, but for visitors staying for longer there’s going to be a whole week of experiences, so people really get a flavour of what the Isle of Man is about.’ Graham tells me, radiating enthusiasm. ‘When I was putting it together, it made me look at the island through the eyes of a tourist. How would it feel for somebody who hasn't been here before? And it was a real eye-opener because we get to see so much on a daily basis that we can take for granted.’
The experiences during the week will include a variety of excursions led by local experts and conservation officers. You’ll be able to do everything from bird spotting with Manx BirdLife to dolphin watching with the Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch.
Keep an eye out for Manx Wildlife Trust promoting the Isle of Man Wildlife Tourism Week over the next few months, and keep June 2025 free in your diary for when it comes into action.
‘It can be difficult with wildlife when you’re chancing the weather, but even if you don’t see much wildlife, to hear from the true local experts on the ground will be incredibly educating and interesting.’
And that’s not the only thing the Manx Wildlife Trust has up its eco-friendly sleeves for the new year. In January they’re going BIG and bold, and plan on asking every household in the Isle of Man to join a movement: ‘Make Space for Nature’.
The campaign aims to get as many people as possible, regardless of circumstances or location, making more space for nature in their lives. It can be anything, big or small. You could join a community group that has an allotment, or you could get yourself a little potted plant for the kitchen windowsill. The main aim is to encourage and assist people in being proactive in making time for nature. Not only will it help the environment, it also has huge mental health benefits for the community.
Manx Wildlife Trust has made the campaign as easy to be a part of as possible. They’ll be giving out loads of free resources and advice, while creating opportunities and highlighting local events to get involved with. Which will no doubt be far more soothing than Disneyland’s twitch-inducing ‘It’s a Small World.’