Isle of Man Today's good old friend Monty Halls is back on the island and continuing to do brilliant things here. The TV broadcaster and marine biologist has teamed up with Visit Isle of Man to raise awareness of our whole nation Biosphere status and the launch of the Blue Bag initiative, both of which will massively benefit the island’s future as a sustainable visitor and tourism destination.
If you don’t know Monty, he’s an ambassador for Visit Isle of Man and has been a part of numerous high-profile conservation projects and tourist campaigns around the world. He’s best known for his BBC series Monty Halls' Great Escape, during which he lived and worked in remote parts of the UK and Ireland. More importantly, and arguably most impressive of all to Manxies, he was the special host of the 2023 Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence, which was the first event dedicated to elevating the island’s reputation as a whole nation UNESCO Biosphere reserve, and the only place in the world to have that status.
Tell us about your recent collaboration with Visit Isle of Man and what you hope this will achieve for the island.
The Isle of Man’s UNESCO Biosphere status, particularly as a stand alone island nation, is something very special indeed. That alone is worthy of celebrating, and sharing with the wider world. I was so delighted - as a marine biologist and conservationist - to be asked to explore that story, and to collaborate in sustainability efforts on the island for this year and the next.
The Blue Bag recently launched on the island – what does this mean for the Isle of Man?
The Big Blue Bag is a global conservation project, with the express aim of allowing ordinary citizens - regardless of education or background - to sample their local marine environment. This information is then uploaded into an app, which contributes to a database showing trends in the world’s shallow seas. But even more significantly, it allows all of us to get hands on with marine environmental challenges, and hopefully will act as a gateway for the ocean advocates and conservationists of tomorrow. The Isle of Man is the first place in the world where the system will be launched, acting as a genuinely pioneering location to test the system on a large scale.
You’ve travelled far and wide, and have worked in some wonderful locations – where could the Isle of Man’s future visitor economy and its local businesses and suppliers take inspiration from?
Western Australia is as good an example as any. The business ecosystem there is interconnected with the environment around it, the two are inextricably linked. There’s real pride in their status as the location of so many World Heritage Sites, their ancient aboriginal culture, and their link to the natural world. The Isle of Man, with a proud Viking and sea going heritage, extraordinary natural riches, and a proactive community, share many of those qualities.
Sustainable tourism is an exciting part of our island’s tourism strategy – what three things should we be focusing on? Where’s the biggest opportunity would you say?
That’s a big question! Perhaps the best way to answer it is to say that when I mention to friends that the island is the only entire island nation Biosphere on earth, they are always really curious. Perhaps integrating the key biosphere qualities - defined by UNESCO as “learning places for sustainable development” - into more visitor experiences might be a way to communicate that, showing how sustainability is built into so much that the island does. Getting that message across to visitors enhances so many of the experiences one can have on the island.
How would you sum-up the Isle of Man as an exciting destination to visit, live or work?
It’s a rare jewel in the Irish Sea, an absolute Mecca for any marine biologist, and a self-contained nation of itself, where contrasting experiences on land and in the sea are just a short drive away.
Tell us about any of the experiences you’ve had visiting the Isle of Man. What would you recommend to others considering a visit?
Loved the glens with my wee lasses, and enjoyed exploring the interior of the island as well - in a way it felt like travelling from one country to another within a 20 minute car journey. We also loved the Viking heritage, and visited the Innovation Centre which was a blast. But for me - being massively biased - it has to be the sea. To dive with my eldest girl, and show her that temperate seas can contain some of the most spectacular marine life in the world, was a rare treat.