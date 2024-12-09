When people not from the Isle of Man hear someone say they’re from the Isle of Man, it’s usually met with a confused look. Spinning wheels take over their pupils as their brain tries to compute where this place is as the song ‘Destination Unknown’ by Alex Gaudino starts reverberating around their head. For some locals it’s annoying. How DARE they not know about the Isle of Man. WE HAVE THE LARGEST WORKING WATER WHEEL IN THE WORLD FOR GOD’S SAKE. But I use it as an opportunity to stand out and enchant new people with the mystical myths of the Manx land. Plus, I throw the odd blatant lie in there for good measure.