Earlier this year, the island’s leaders had two major speaking engagements at the Virtual Island Summit. As one of 500 islands represented, we shared learnings about our island's climate commitments and actions, which help other islands facing our same challenges. With 759 UNESCO Biosphere Reserves across the world, we are also part of a huge network which works together to find solutions to global problems, such as climate change and loss of biodiversity. We exchange learning with other reserves facing similar challenges, including other small island and coastal reserves.