Net Zero tells us about their vision for 2050 in the Isle of Man.
Our 2050 vision: Our island is one we feel proud to pass on to future generations. We have clean energy, air and water; biodiverse green spaces which maximise carbon storage; and we live in neighbourhoods that foster emission free travel. We have good jobs in sustainable businesses and plenty of opportunities for working and learning. The wellbeing and quality of life in our community is at the heart of everything we do.
A vision for net zero is just a quarter of a decade away, but is that future within reach? Many question why a small nation, such as the Isle of Man, should decarbonise. That we are inconsequential in the global effort to fight climate change. The world's major powers are the ones driving the majority of global greenhouse gas emissions, which have yet to peak.
We are a small island with a small population, but we are also the only whole nation UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and proud of it. Being a Biosphere Nation, and the first of its kind, is a catalyst for good decision-making and innovative solution-finding. Here’s a few reasons why ‘small’ doesn’t mean ‘insignificant’ in tackling climate change;
The sum of small efforts makes a big difference
The Isle of Man's total emissions may be small when compared to those of a country like Russia or India but the collective emissions from all such smaller nations create a sizable footprint. By taking proactive measures, smaller entities can chip away at that collective total. Data scientist and researcher, Hannah Ritchie, states all countries that each make up less than 2% each of global emissions collectively contribute to 36% of the world’s emissions.
Islands have particular vulnerabilities to climate change impacts and benefit greatly from actions to mitigate them, becoming more secure and resilient as a result.
Earlier this year, the island’s leaders had two major speaking engagements at the Virtual Island Summit. As one of 500 islands represented, we shared learnings about our island's climate commitments and actions, which help other islands facing our same challenges. With 759 UNESCO Biosphere Reserves across the world, we are also part of a huge network which works together to find solutions to global problems, such as climate change and loss of biodiversity. We exchange learning with other reserves facing similar challenges, including other small island and coastal reserves.
Leading by example
Leadership is not just for the biggest players. In fact, smaller nations often have more agility to experiment and implement progressive climate policies. The Isle of Man has a unique opportunity to become a leader in sustainable practices, showcasing how jurisdictions with fewer resources can prioritise renewable energy, conservation, and eco-friendly infrastructure, which is something we can be proud of.
By acting as a pioneer, the Isle of Man can inspire other small nations, regions, and Biosphere reserves to follow suit. It demonstrates that population size or economic scale need not be barriers to ambitious climate action.
Small nations as innovation hubs
Smaller nations have a unique advantage—they can become laboratories for climate innovation, and Biosphere reserves are often described as ‘living laboratories’, with research and learning one of the key functions of a Biosphere. The Isle of Man, with its tight-knit communities and manageable scale, could pilot renewable energy projects, smart grid technologies, and sustainable urban development plans that larger countries might find difficult to implement on a national level. Success here could provide blueprints for policies that can be scaled up in larger settings.
Our community is small and super connected
With a tight-knit community spirit there is a growing number of networks, collaborative grassroots projects and a flourishing creative community inspiring and driving individual climate action. This is seen by the rise in community gardening projects to the major temperate rainforest restoration driven by agencies like the Manx Wildlife Trust working together with the business community. This year was also a pivotal moment for the youth of the Isle of Man to engage with and shape the future of our Biosphere with the launch of a Youth Network for people aged 18-35, it has already grown to more than 40 members.
The Isle of Man may be a small emitter, but it is by no means insignificant in the fight against climate change. Each contribution, no matter how seemingly small, plays a part in the global effort and us reaching that vision for a secure, clean, more sustainable future. So, let’s ask ourselves, what is the future we want to create? We already know we have what it takes to get there.