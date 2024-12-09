Destination is all about the Isle of Man and how wonderful our gem of God’s Earth is to live in and to visit. We wouldn’t blame you for thinking ‘well, the Isle of Man looks like the hot new place to be, with nothing but a bright future ahead, I’m booking a one-way ticket!’ But where is a good place to stay when you get here? Look no further than The Comis Hotel & Golf Resort.
It's set in the beautiful, rolling hills of Santon – 6km from the Sea Terminal, 8km from Ronaldsway Airport – so however you’re arriving, the final step of the journey will be short and sweet. There are 106 rooms, suites, and apartments (including pet-friendly rooms) for you to relax in all their 4-star luxurious glory. There’s also all-night room-service. And that is the mere tip of the hospitality iceberg.
For the golf enthusiasts among you, you can have a game on the 18-hole championship course – all equipment available to rent, plus a shop if you’re in the mood to treat yourself - or get yourself a lesson with in-house pro Stephen Crooks, who has rubbed shoulders with the likes of Rory McIlroy during his career. There, you’ll also find the Isle of Man’s only floodlit driving range.
Feeling a bit tense after getting beat in golf? Have your troubles worked away in the Comis Spa. You can find it downstairs, below the main reception. All you have to do is follow the ceiling of twinkling stars (it’s very aesthetically pleasing) that will lead you to the Spa where you’ll find a heated pool, an indoor and outdoor jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, and a relaxation room. While there, you can pick from a huge range of treatments, including body scrubs, a variety of massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, and a spa product shop.
Feeling a bit peckish after that gorgeous spa afternoon? What a perfect problem to have. Le Brûlot Bar & Grill is just down the hall. Walking in, you’ll be greeted with the smell of delicious food – purposefully made as sustainably as possible with local ingredients – floating on the air. It’s a gorgeous rustic setting, full of warmth and a feeling of being somewhere in Europe. A real fire crackles heartily in a hearth and an impressively fancy drinks bar stands near the entrance, flanked by cool blackboards showing Comis cocktails. The floor-to-ceiling windows allow you to eat your food while taking in the view.
The Comis prides itself on having a space to host a mountain of diverse events all year ‘round. Everything from graduation fairs, to high school proms, to weddings, to cyber security events, to world renowned chess tournaments. And the run up to Christmas is no exception. If you’re tired of New Year’s Eve being a let-down, getting frostbite from standing to get into a club for 5 hours then waiting for a £3,000 taxi home, then the Comis invites you to its very own NYE party with a buffet (and a kids buffet, if you want to spend it with the family), and a professional DJ who’s hosting the night, making sure you head into 2025 feeling good and not losing a finger to frostbite.
And if you find yourself in Christmas shopping panic mode having not bought your auntie a present (again), the Comis has gift vouchers that could tickle her fancy. You can get monetary vouchers, giving the freedom to use over multiple of the Comis’ services.
Want to find out more about any of the above? I like your enthusiasm. Head on over to their website and have a gander at the other brilliant things their team has on offer especially for you, along with some stunning video footage of the resort.