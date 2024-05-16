‘Burnout is huge’, Rebecca told me, ‘Our courses are all evidence based, so we look at research around current trends and then create resources connected to those trends. We see a lot of stress coming from workload and time management struggles, which leads to burnout.’ Gareth believes the issue comes, in part, from the fact that though the ‘work we’re doing hasn’t changed much, compliance procedures, red tape, and risk assessments have increased ten-fold, making it more difficult to do the same work.’