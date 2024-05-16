The Isle of Man has so much to offer its residents; from exceptional employment opportunities, a vibrant cultural scene, to stunning landscapes.
Louisa moved to the island after graduating from university and is now thriving as an assistant relationship manager in her 9 to 5, whilst also finding more time to pursue her hobbies and enjoying the stunning scenery our UNESCO Biosphere has to offer.
She says, ‘I moved to the Isle of Man after graduating in the UK. I would say it was an exciting kind of chance to embrace new things and to explore more opportunities. I came here without even visiting the island before. With my skillset and background in finance and commercial I got the job offer in Lloyds Bank International. On a daily basis, I’m supporting a growing portfolio of clients on different banking needs.
‘I didn’t find it difficult to settle in the Isle of Man. Outside of work, me and my partner like to drink wine. We found that there is a local wine school here who offer a WSET award. During the weekend, I always like to go out to have a walk and enjoy the scenery that the Isle of Man can offer.
‘In the next six months I’m looking to pursue further qualifications or professional study to try and improve myself more. I’m grateful for Lloyds Bank International to give me opportunities to lead projects, to tackle challenges with innovation and courage. I would definitely recommend the Isle of Man to people who are considering moving here. The beautiful landscapes allow me to take a break from the city hustle.
‘My top tips for people relocating to the Isle of Man are to open up to the vibrant and friendly community, enjoy a sip of Manx gin and whisky, and just take more time to meet new people here.
‘To sum up the Isle of Man in three words it would be charming, friendly, and simply beautiful.’
Imraan Khan is a reliability engineer at Swagelok who relocated from South Africa to the Isle of Man.
Imraan's relocation to the Isle of Man was initially influenced by family connections. His sister and her family had already decided to move to the island, prompting Imraan to follow suit. While considering relocation options, he had contemplated moving to Canada two years earlier. However, employment challenges and strict visa requirements led him to explore other possibilities, ultimately leading him to the unique charm of the Isle of Man.
Imraan's relocation process was made seamless with the assistance of a relocation company. From finding accommodation to setting up utilities and acquiring essential documents, the company's support eased his transition into Isle of Man life. Settling in took a relatively short time, aided by the friendly atmosphere at Swagelok and Imraan's active efforts to engage with the local community.
‘As a Muslim, sourcing halal food was initially a concern. However, upon reaching the island, I discovered a vibrant Muslim community offering accessibility to halal food.’
To integrate into the Isle of Man's community, Imraan actively participated in kickboxing classes and joined a social network club with a vibrant calendar. These activities allowed him to meet new people, attend shows, and engage with the community. Imraan continues to appreciate the helpful and accommodating nature of the people he’s met in the Isle of Man, creating a sense of warmth and belonging.
Imraan’s first Isle of Man winter coincides with his first year of service at Swagelok. Reflecting on his Isle of Man experience, he describes it as unique, safe, and serene. The opportunities presented, particularly in achieving a work-life balance, have truly enhanced his overall quality of life.
‘I think the opportunities the Isle of Man has brought me is definitely a work-life balance. I have more time for personal life, more time to do things I enjoy outside of work.’
In his role as a reliability engineer at Swagelok, Imraan is responsible for gathering and analysing data while providing technical expertise to the maintenance team. He enjoys the enthusiasm of his colleagues and appreciates the supportive work culture at Swagelok. The company's commitment to his professional growth is evident in the development plan provided during his probationary period and their ongoing support.
Imraan wholeheartedly recommends the Isle of Man as a relocation destination. The island's environment, scenic beauty, and the welcoming nature of its people create an ideal setting for a fulfilling life. Imraan's journey, both personally and professionally, reflects the power of embracing change and seizing new opportunities in the Isle of Man.
If you’re ready to start a new chapter, have a look at the vast majority of opportunities to live, work, and thrive in a UNESCO Biosphere reserve, come and check out the benefits of working in the Isle of Man, the skills in demand and what the island has to offer by visiting locate.im.