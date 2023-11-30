A 64-year-old man has been given an order to keep his dog under control after a woman was bitten.
Joseph Ian Malcolm Kelly admitted being the owner of a dog which had not been under proper control, which is a civil matter rather than a criminal offence.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the complainant in the case was walking at St Mark’s on August 22, at 8.30pm.
She said that she had just gone past the clay pigeon shooting range in Santon when the dog, a Border Collie called Jip, ran out from a yard, through an open gate.
Jip then bit her on the inner thigh, causing slight bleeding.
The woman had to have a tetanus injection after the incident.
Mr Kelly was interviewed at Castletown police station and said that Jip was a sheepdog and that they had been rounding up sheep.
He said that he believed his dog had jumped out of his truck and ran out onto the road.
He said that it was out of character for Jip and that he had never done it before.
Mr Kelly said that he had apologised to the woman and went to check she was ok.
Mr Swain said that he would not be applying for a destruction order for the dog.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said: ‘Mr Kelly can’t really offer any explanation for Jip’s actions.
‘It was totally out of character. There was no repeated attack or gripping and there have been no previous issues with pet ownership.
‘Mr Kelly has a lot of experience with sheep dogs in particular.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood reiterated that it was not an offence, but added that any breach of the order would be a criminal offence.