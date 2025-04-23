Police have launched an investigation after a sheep was killed following an attack by a dog in Colby.
The force say the attack happened on Easter Monday near the railway station.
A spokesman said: ‘We are investigating an incident involving a dangerous dog which has left one sheep dead and two lambs orphaned.
‘This is alleged to have occurred on Monday, April 21 around 2.48pm in the river next to Colby Railway Station.
‘We would like to take this opportunity to remind all dog owners of their responsibility to keep dogs under control, even more so now that lambing season is upon us.
‘In these sadly all too common incidents, rarely did the owner anticipate their dog's actions.’
Anyone with information is asked to call Castletown Police Station on 822222 or police headquarters on 631212 quoting reference 97/3283/25.