Police enquiries are ongoing as some households have reported someone attending their property in an old Manx Utilities branded uniform without an appointment.
Manx Utilities said: 'Our staff all carry Manx Utilities photo ID and are not offended if you ask to prove their identity.
'If you have concerns, please call the Police or our on-call team on 687687 #iom Isle of Man Constabulary Media Page.'
The police have confirmed that the matter has been reported to them, and enquiries are ongoing.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: 'Any person that has any information that could assist is asked to make contact with police on 631212.'