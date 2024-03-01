The annual Braaid Eisteddfod will take place later this month.
The event will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 7.30 pm in The Braaid Hall. Admission is £5.
The long-running event has now become a firm fixture in the Manx cultural calendar.
There will be the usual competitions such as recitations, ladies and mens solos/duets, instrumental solos, humorous stories and many more classes.
Even if you have never competed before, come along and join in, or just come and enjoy a great night’s entertainment which includes supper, consisting of homemade cakes, sandwiches and plenty of tea and coffee.
The Chairman for the evening will be Chris Lyon and the judges are Gareth Moore (Musical) and Dot Tilbury MBE (Literary). Wendy McDowell BEM is the accompanist for the evening.
There are 14 catecories in total which are: hymn raising; recitation - to be performed from memory; mens’ solo; instrumental solo; stump speech; ladies’ solo; original poem; quiz; folk song; duet; humorous story; quartet andchoir.
Last year’s event was postponed due to snow but hopefully the weather will be kinder this year.
The Committee has said it would like to thank the chairman, adjudicators and accompanist for giving up their time to support theevent.