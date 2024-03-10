The Department of Infrastructure is to undertake road repairs on the stretch of Governor’s Road between Blackberry Lane and Corkill’s roundabout, Onchan.
Work will start tomorrow Monday, March 11.
Once work gets underway there will be temporary traffic lights in operation to allow two-way traffic to be maintained.
The DoI say because of the nature and scale of the repairs the traffic lights are likely to have to be operated on a 24 hour basis.
A DoI spokesperson added: ‘The weather forecast is not particularly promising for this week.
‘This may impact on progress. The short closure of the Wybourn Drive will take place on the first day there is suitable weather to start and complete the repair in between commuter times on either Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.’
Works on Summerhill for Isle of Man Energy were completed on Friday.