Police are investigating after an ambulance collided with a parked Manx Utilities van in a crash which also involved other vehicles earlier today (Sunday).
The incident happened late this morning on Ballakermeen Road near its junction with Westbourne Drive.
Police and Fire & Rescue services attended the crash, which led to the road being closed for some time.
A Police spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm that an ambulance, other vehicles and a member of public were involved and that this is the subject of a collision investigation by the Roads Policing Unit, which is the normal protocol followed for incidents involving Emergency Service vehicles. We would ask that the public do not speculate further.’
Manx Utilities has confirmed that its van was parked and unoccupied at the time.
In a statement to Manx Radio, Manx Care added: ‘Manx Care are continuing to work with the Isle of Man Constabulary to investigate the circumstances of the incident. We would again ask the public and the media not to speculate.’