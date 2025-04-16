A total of 13 primary schools from across the Isle of Man recently took part in a crocus growing competition organised by the Rotary Club of Douglas.
Back in December 2024, members of the Rotary Club visited the schools in the Douglas area delivering crocus corms, pots and compost.
These were given to each reception class (ages four and five) for every child to have the chance to grow a pot of purple flowering crocus.
Recently, the schools were visited again by the Rotary Club for the judging of the children’s crocus efforts.
In each school, a certificate was awarded to what was considered to be the best pot of crocus as well as to the runner-up.
Altogether, more than 400 children took part in the scheme, which has now been organised by the Rotary Club of Douglas for several years.
John Howatson, one of the two Rotary judges, commented: ‘The standard of the crocus flowers was once again extremely high and it was difficult to choose between them.
‘Congratulations to everyone for all of their efforts.’
Speaking about the initiative, a spokesperson from the Rotary Club commented: ‘The purpose of this (apart from growing some nice flowers) was to have a chance to explain to the children about the efforts of Rotary worldwide, with its partners, to eliminate Polio by a global campaign of infant immunisation.
‘The Rotary Club, with its partners such as the World Health Organisation, has helped to fund and deliver immunisation to 25 billion children in 122 countries over the last 36 years.
‘Whenever a child is immunised, they have one of their fingers painted purple, and as a result the colour purple has been adopted as a symbol of the “End Polio Now” programme.’