Businesses and individuals have been invited to help shape new environmental laws that will modernise how the Isle of Man protects its land, sea and air.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has launched an eight-week consultation on the proposed Environmental Protection Bill - a piece of legislation designed to secure a clean, safe and sustainable environment for the future.
The Bill seeks to improve environmental outcomes by setting clear, internationally recognised protection standards; controlling industrial waste, emissions and pollution on land and at sea; establishing strong safeguards for future offshore energy projects; and making polluters pay for the damage they cause.
The draft legislation underpins key commitments in the Isle of Man Government’s Island Plan and will support compliance with international obligations.
Clare Barber, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, commented: ‘This consultation marks a vital step in updating our environmental laws and we are particularly keen to hear from businesses, who have a key role to play.
‘Our current legislation is more than 30 years old and no longer provides the tools needed to manage today’s environmental risks. The proposed changes would help us keep pace with global standards while safeguarding our natural environment and quality of life.’
If approved by Tynwald, the Bill would give DEFA the powers to introduce modern secondary regulations and ensure compliance with key treaties such as the OSPAR Convention, London Protocol, and others that protect the environment.
It would also set out updated standards for landfill management, tighter controls on hazardous substances, and clearer obligations for offshore developers - including requirements to submit decommissioning plans from the outset.
The consultation runs until Thursday, August 7, and to find out more you can visit https://consult.gov.im/environment-food-and-agriculture/environmental-protection-bill/