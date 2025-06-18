UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man has appointed a new board to support its mission to promote sustainability and protect the island’s natural and cultural heritage.
The Isle of Man was designated the world’s only whole-nation UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2016 for its commitment to balancing the needs of people, nature and the economy.
The 14-strong board will help shape the reserve’s long-term vision and steer progress as the island conducts its 10-year periodic review, for submission to UNESCO in 2026.
Chaired by Jason Bissell, the new board brings together expertise from business, education, the third sector, younger people and government.
The board members are as follows: Dominic Wall (audit and assurance); Malcolm Couch (strategic governance); Mariella Craig and Rachel Smith (youth advocacy); Gail Corrin (research and innovation); Sarah Mercer (partnerships); Breesha Maddrell (cultural engagement); Joff Whitten (social advocacy); Graham Makepeace-Warne (nature conservation); Mark Emmington (business); Nigel Cheesley (business); Andrew Stewart (economic policy); Victoria Corkhill (environment and policy); and Graham Kinrade (education).
Chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, Jason Bissell, commented: ‘The Biosphere is a powerful unifying platform for change.
‘By convening a diverse and dynamic board, we aim to integrate sustainability into the fabric of everything we do — from economic growth to education, policy, and community life.’
Speaking about the upcoming 10-year periodic review, a spokesperson from UNESCO Biosphere added: ‘In 2026, the Isle of Man will celebrate 10 years since its designation as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
‘This milestone brings the island’s first periodic review - an opportunity to celebrate what has been achieved by the island’s population during the last 10 years, to reflect on what we can improve, and ultimately to demonstrate that the Isle of Man still fulfils the global functions of a biosphere reserve.’
The new board is set to meet for the first time later this month.