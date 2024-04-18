One of the main challenges we’ve faced so far is poor weather! Our work is predominantly on the hills, and wet, windy or misty weather can often make it unsafe for our contractors to work. As the invasive digger work is done during the autumn and winter, to avoid impacting nesting birds, the weather can make it difficult to get as much work done as we’d like. The only thing we can really do to overcome this is to have a flexible work plan and make the most of any good weather.