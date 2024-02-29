Being vigilant around seabirds is even more necessary at the moment because the current strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI H5N1) has had a significant impact on seabird populations since it first appeared in the UK in 2021 – in fact, the worst mortality rate ever recorded. Millions of birds have died, and because many species don’t reach breeding age until they are about five years old, and they have small numbers of offspring, their populations will take a long time to recover (and some may never return to pre-epidemic numbers).