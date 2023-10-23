Here are 3 more tips to help you cut your carbon footprint, and save money in the process.
- Drive carefully: Whether you have an electric vehicle, diesel, petrol or hybrid, there are lots of little things you can do to reduce the energy it uses. Making sure your tyre pressures are correct, and turning off the AC when it's not necessary, can all make a difference. Also, most of us carry things in the car which we don't actually need for every journey – so it's worth thinking about the fact that evert extra kilo of weight means more energy/fuel will be used.
- Hot topics: If you need a new standalone heater to warm a room this winter it's worth thinking about what the most energy efficient option is for your needs. Choose the wrong type for the space you want to heat, and you may be wasting energy and cash. This link has some really useful information on the pros and cons of different types of standalone heaters – plus important tips about health and safety.
- Clean energy: With household cleaning products becoming ever more expensive, lots of people are turning to traditional, home-made solutions to keep their kitchens, living rooms and bathrooms bright and clean. Making your own green products from natural sources not only saves money, it also reduces plastic waste from product containers and packaging, and cuts pollution from the chemicals that are often used in manufactured cleaning solutions.