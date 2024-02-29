Beach cleaning charity Beach Buddes is once again heading south this weekend.
The charity, which is sponsored by FIM Capital but relies entirely on donations, cleans beaches around the island along with a number of other activities.
They’re meeting at the slipway at the bottom of Strand Road from 10.30am on Sunday, March 3.
Organisers say the meeting point is ‘immediately alongside the wonderful “Martha’s Kitchen” which serves fantastic food and is highly recommended.
‘Grab a coffee, soft drink and some culinary delicacies afterwards - you won’t be disappointed.’
It’s also encouraging people to be mindful when walking on beaches with bird nesting season officially starting on March 1.
It’s particularly warning people about the northwest coastline and the south west, and that bird nesting sites are clearly defined.