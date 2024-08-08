Beach cleaning charity Beach Buddies will be helping to clean up the Knockaloe farm grounds after this weekend’s Royal Manx Agricultural Show on Sunday.
The charity’s founder Bill Dale said: ‘We have been involved with the show (and the Southern Show) for many years, with a team of our volunteers spending a morning collecting rubbish left behind after Friday and Saturday’s show. ‘It will be interesting to see how much rubbish is left for us to clean up - in recent years we have definitely noticed a major decrease in the amount of rubbish we collect, so it looks like the message is getting through.
‘Everyone is welcome - this is one of those events very different to cleaning beaches, but also very rewarding to see the area left spotless afterwards.’
Volunteers are asked to meet at 10.30am with entry via the bottom gate (nearest Peel).
The group’s truck and trailer will be there and easy to find.