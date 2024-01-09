Steve Pickett, co-founder and managing director of Best Energy Solutions Ltd, said: 'As an energy efficiency and green technology business which welcomes the Isle of Man’s net-zero ambitions, we fully support ESC’s mission and vision too.
'Our business is enabling the community to take practical steps that in the long-term will contribute towards achieving the Island’s net-zero goals.
'But we also recognise that sharing ideas and helping the whole community to understand more about sustainability and renewable energy is equally important. That’s why we feel the role of ESC is so important, and why we’re proud to support the valuable work the charity is doing.'
Best Energy Solutions provides products designed to meet the current and future demands of energy monitoring, management and controls to help businesses reduce their costs while also improving the environment.
ESC director Ralph Peake commented: 'We must say a big thank you to Steve and his colleagues at Best Energy Solutions.
'As a not-for-profit NGO and a Manx registered charity, ESC relies on funding from supporters – so we give a warm welcome to Best Energy Solutions Limited who join Zurich - Isle of Man, KPMG in the Crown Dependencies, and The Peel Group as our partners.
'It’s great to see more and more businesses sharing ESC’s views about the many advantages the island would gain from moving towards a low-carbon economy.'
To find out more about ESC go to www.energysustainabilitycentre.im and follow the charity on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.