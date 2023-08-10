A ‘biosphere birding brunch’ will take place next week.
Held at the Sound Cafe (opposite the Calf of Man), the event has been organised by the Manx Ornithological Society in collaboration with Manx BirdLife.
The brunch looks to bring avid bird-watchers together to identify and discuss different birds in the grass surrounding the Sound Cafe.
A spokesperson from the ornithological society says: ‘Bring a blanket and your lunch and learn about birds in the Manx biosphere.
‘There will be experienced bird-watchers in attendance to assist with the identifying of birds, so do not worry if you are inexperienced.
‘Please support local producers by bringing local food and cut out any unnecessary waste.’
The biosphere birding brunch takes place on Tuesday, August 15, at 11am until 2pm.