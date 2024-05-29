Most of the children living at the Huruma Orphanage Centre sadly lost their parents due to the HIV epidemic which affects many countries, so they have already experienced traumatic life events at a young age. Despite this, the abundance of enthusiasm and joy that the children have seen is inspiring and we are eager to work with them and provide support by hosting workshops focusing on developing essential life skills. When the volunteers are not teaching the children, the Capital International volunteers will be helping to maintain the buildings and facilities at the orphanage.