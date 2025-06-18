The Isle of Man is the only entire nation to boast UNESCO Biosphere status, reflecting it is a special place for people and nature.
In our regular feature, authors from different walks of Manx life offer a personal perspective on #MyBiosphere.
This month, we are taking a slightly different direction. Beth Penhallurick, biosphere periodic review officer, tells us more about what happens when we reach a decade as a Biosphere...
In 2026, the Isle of Man will celebrate 10 years since its designation as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
This milestone brings the island’s first periodic review - an opportunity to celebrate what has been achieved by the island’s population during the last ten years, to reflect on what we can improve, and ultimately to demonstrate to UNESCO and the Man and the Biosphere programme that the Isle of Man Biosphere Reserve still fulfils the global functions of a biosphere reserve.
These functions include conserving biological and cultural diversity; supporting sustainable economic and human development; and ensuring that progress is guided by research, monitoring, education, and training.
UNESCO describes Biospheres as ‘learning places for sustainable development’ - living laboratories where the needs of people and the rest of nature are balanced.
Biosphere designation is not a mark of perfection, but rather a clear recognition of a commitment to address global challenges through local action, and international collaboration.
A new strategy for the next decade
Alongside the review, the UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man (UBIOM) team are developing a new Biosphere Strategy for 2027 to 2036.
This strategy will outline a shared vision for the island’s sustainable future and the actions needed to achieve it.
To inform both the review and the strategy, we’ve begun engaging with stakeholders across the island.
Through interviews, we’re gathering insights into the actions taken over the past decade and exploring aspirations and objectives for the future.
More stakeholders will be contacted in the coming weeks to ensure a wide range of perspectives.
Gathering public perspectives
The wider public will also be invited to share their views through workshops and at key events in the Manx calendar, including Tynwald Day, the Southern District Agricultural Show, and the Royal Manx Agricultural Show – so come and find us and get involved!
Biosphere Partners will be consulted through dedicated Biosphere Partner Forum events in July; if you’re a partner (or interested in becoming one), keep an eye on our social channels for an invitation.
This is an incredibly valuable opportunity to gather insights from across the public and private sectors, not only to retain UNESCO designation, but to ensure that our plan for the next 10 years is meaningful, actionable, and truly reflects the island’s shared vision for a sustainable future.
To find out more about UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, or to apply to be a partner, you can visit www.biosphere.im or email [email protected].