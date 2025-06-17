An island charity has launched a new art competition with an environmental theme.
Action for healthy seas and oceans is the topic of this year’s United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Art Competition, organised in the island by the One World Centre (Isle of Man).
Aimed at children of school age, the competition challenges them to create a poster highlighting a way we can help protect our rivers, seas and oceans - and conserve the habitats of the fish and animals that live in them.
There are two classes of entry – primary and secondary school age – and the winners in both classes will receive £50 in creative vouchers with two-runners up in each class receiving £25 in vouchers.
The competition seeks to raise awareness of the UN Sustainable Development Goal No. 14 Life Below Water which has the target of conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas and marine resources.
Home to more than 260,000 known species (with perhaps millions more still to be discovered), seas and oceans make up about 70% of the earth’s surface and we rely on them for food, energy and water.
But pollution, overfishing and climate change are endangering ocean habitats. Meanwhile, scientists say that by 2050 there could be more plastic (by weight) than fish in our seas.
One World Centre coordinator Wendy Shimmin said: ‘As an island nation, we are used to having water all around us and this competition encourages young people to think about what action we can take to help protect our seas and everything that lives in them.
‘Whether it’s reducing the amount of plastic we use, eating only responsibly-caught fish, helping with beach cleans or just learning about all the fantastic plants and animals that survive in our seas, we can all do something to help protect the animals and plants that live below water.
‘Only recently Sir David Attenborough said that, after almost 100 years on the planet, he now understands that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.
‘So, we are hoping people will be inspired by his latest documentary Ocean as well as by the work of other local conservation groups here in the Isle of Man such as Beach Buddies and Manx and Whale Dolphin Watch.’
More information on the competition, along with inks to useful resources, an entry form and the terms and conditions, can be found on One World Centre’s website at www.oneworldcentreiom.org/sdgart2025 .
The closing date for entries is Friday, July 25.
