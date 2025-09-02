Self-catering holiday letting agency Island Escapes has so far this year donated more than £5,000 to island charity Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT).
This brings the total raised through the firm’s customer donation scheme to more than £25,000 since its launch in 2018.
The scheme invites guests to make a voluntary £3 donation with every booking, with 100% of the funds going directly to MWT to support its work protecting the island’s wildlife and wild places.
To celebrate this milestone and thank Island Escapes for its continued support, MWT volunteers built a bespoke flower-adorned luggage cart for display outside the company’s Castletown office.
The cart, filled with colourful blooms supplied by Castletown Commissioners, was meant to symbolise the partnership’s shared commitment to making the Isle of Man a welcoming place – both for visitors and for nature.
MWT chief executive Graham Makepeace-Warne said: ‘Island Escapes’ support has made a real and lasting difference to our work.
‘More than £25,000 raised in only seven years is a tremendous achievement, and every single donation helps us protect the island’s special landscapes and wildlife. This partnership is a shining example of how tourism and conservation can work hand in hand and I’ve been delighted by how our two organisations have grown side-by-side.’
Commercial director of Island Escapes John Keggin added: ‘We’re delighted to have reached this milestone.
‘Our visitors love the Isle of Man for its natural beauty, and supporting MWT is a way of helping to keep it special. The flower cart is a wonderful gesture from MWT and Castletown Commissioners, and we’re proud to display it.
‘The two organisations are looking forward to continuing their partnership, ensuring visitors can enjoy the Isle of Man’s unique wildlife for years to come.’