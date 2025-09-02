The full line-up has been announced for this year’s biosphere-themed Research Festival organised by University College Isle of Man (UCM).
This year’s event, which is organised in partnership with UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, will be held on Thursday, October 16 and Friday, October 17 at the Villa Marina.
The Keynote Lecture, which is Biosphere Isle of Man’s Annual Lecture, will take place at 6pm on the Thursday, and is titled ‘Living in a Laboratory: Co-creating the future of the Isle of Man Biosphere’.
Presented by Rachel Stevenson and Ruth Tuckett from the Centre for Alternative Technology in Wales, the evening will explore what the sustainable future of the Isle of Man could look like, and how island residents can make it happen.
The diverse topics focus on the Isle of Man’s Biosphere status, including ‘misinformation, its socio-cultural implications, and strategies for resilience and counteractions’, ‘peaceful connections: exploring creativity and well-being through biosphere engagement’ and ‘spuds, herring and Ellan Vannin: exploring local food and drink as tools for social group formation.’
As well as local researchers and academics, the event will welcome presentations from experts from London Metropolitan University, University of Surrey, Wren Sustainable Limited, Victoria College, London, Keele University and Queen’s University Belfast.
UCM’s higher education manager, Gail Corrin, said: ‘Every year I am elated at the wide-ranging presentations we get at the Research Festival and once again I am delighted that our delegates will enjoy such an interesting and inspiring line up.
‘The interest we get from both on-island and international speakers really shows how impressive our Biosphere whole nation status is and how influential the Isle of Man can be in research. We really do punch above our size, which is something we should all celebrate.’