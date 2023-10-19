Another statutory consultation has opened for Morgan and Morecambe Offshore Windfarm projects.
The consultation will focus on the proposed substation locations for each project, the offshore and onshore cable routes, the Preliminary Environmental Information Report and all the work undertaken so far. The cables will connect to the existing National Grid Penwortham substation in North West England. The consultation opened last week and will run until November 23 for local communities and stakeholders to review the current proposals and submit feedback.
Two statutory consultations on the project have already taken place regarding to Generation Assets, which will not be covered in the current consultation.
The Morgan Offshore Windfarm is being developed under a joint venture between bp and EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG, and the Morecambe Offshore Windfarm is being developed under a joint venture between Cobra and Flotation Energy. Located in the Irish Sea, both projects have the combined potential generation of approximately 2GW when operational and could contribute to the UK Government’s ambition of 50GW of offshore wind power by 2030.
The proposed projects will be located 20km to 30km to the southeast of the island, and are expected to have a massive impact on the ferry links between the Isle of Man and England.
A consultation event will be held at Douglas Town Hall on Thursday, November 16 from 3pm to 7pm.
The consultation can be found at: https://morecambeandmorgan.com/transmission/