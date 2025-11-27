The developer behind plans for an offshore windfarm in Manx waters insists it can resolve issues raised by the Ministry of Defence.
In a response to the public consultation on the Mooir Vannin windfarm application, the MoD expressed concerns that it could result in ‘unacceptable and unmanageable’ interference on the surveillance radar used by BAE Warton aerodrome in Lancashire.
And it said until a suitable mitigation scheme has been submitted, assessed, and accepted, it must object to the proposed development.
BAE has also objected, citing concerns over the impact on radar and the testing of combat aircraft flights.
But a spokesperson for the Mooir Vannin offshore wind farm project said: ‘A Ministry of Defence representation at this stage is a normal, technical part of the process.
‘Potential radar impacts are routinely identified so that mitigation can be properly assessed, and the offshore wind sector has a range of proven solutions that protect both defence capability and renewable energy delivery.
‘Many offshore projects have resolved similar issues, including Ørsted’s own projects in the Irish Sea, and we’re confident that the right technical solutions can be agreed for Mooir Vannin.
‘The Examination phase is specifically designed to test evidence, address stakeholder input and secure any necessary mitigations or conditions before a final decision is made.’
Responses to the public consultation on the Mooir Vannin wind farm application were published this week.
A total of 477 responses were submitted to the consultation which closed on November 18.
Proposals by Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm Limited, part of Ørsted, could see up to 87 wind turbines, with a maximum height to blade tip of up to 350m, installed off the north-east coast of the island.
Council of Ministers has now referred the application for examination to an independent panel of experts which will ultimately advise on whether a marine infrastructure consent should be granted.