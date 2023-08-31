This month sees the launch of second-hand September, an initiative from Oxfam which aims to encourage people to buy secondhand clothing and accessories.
The objective is to reduce waste and improve sustainability all over the world.
We asked the people in StrandStreet what they think of the initiative and their general thoughts on second-hand shopping.
Daveen Taylor, the manager of the VIP Store in Strand Street, said: ‘I think it’s really important that we promote things like secondhand September.
‘It’s important for people who are maybe underprivileged but it’s also a good opportunity for people who can afford to buy things to get involved and donate goods themselves to help others.
‘I think initiatives like this should definitely be promoted more. We should be encouraged to recycle clothes so much more than we are. Shopping second hand is not a hindrance, because you can find so many good items.’
Talking about the VIP Store itself, which is owned by the island charity Sight Matters, Daveen said: ‘People who may not be able to pay £10 for a book can come in here and get one for 50p. With our clothes, it would normally cost around £300 for a certain dress, but in here it’s a fraction of that.’
Mike Carr, the shop lead at Crossroads Care, said: ‘I think initiatives like second-hand September are important, especially on the island as we have lost so many charity shops lately.
‘I think it’s important to promote sustainability all year round rather than in just one month, but an initiative like this gets all the charities names’ out there.
‘When Covid-19 hit, a lot of people’s buying styles changed to online, which is why I think a lot of these charity shops in Douglas have had to close.
‘At Crossroads Care, we have actually managed to somewhat benefit from it.
‘When people buy online, they can’t be bothered sending the clothes back and so they get donated to places like here.
‘Even clothes that come in that we can’t use that may have holes in them or that are stained, we recycle them and still get money for the charity through doing that.’
Jo Ribbons, who is visiting the island for the first time from Brighton, said: ‘I think second-hand September is a great idea, especially with the cost of living going up and people not being able to afford new things.
‘I love going to charity shops and having a good rummage through the stuff. If you can go and get clothes at a cut price while also giving money to charity, then surely it’s a no brainer.’
Stephen McSherry, who is visiting the island from Carrickfergus in Northern Ireland, said: ‘I rarely shop in charity shops but I have no objection to it. I have a daughter in her early 30s who is a charity shop specialist!
‘I can entirely see the point in things like second-hand September, and I’ve given clothing to charity shops myself in the past, some of which were barely worn.
‘I do like to hold onto clothes. I was last on the island roughly 25 years ago now, and I reckon I still own clothes now that I did back then.’