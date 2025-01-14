Douglas Council is re-launching a community wildlife project to support biodiversity in the capital.
Returning again this year after a successful pilot initiative in 2024, community groups, schools, and neighbourhoods are again being encouraged to pitch their projects to the ‘Dragonflies Den’.
These include wildflower areas, wildlife ponds and community gardens and should have the aim of encouraging pollinators and fighting climate change.
Successful projects will work with the council and be given tools, expertise and materials to create their space.
Staff at the Manx Wildlife Trust will be on hand to support Douglas residents develop their ideas into a plan to be considered in the Dragonflies’ Den.
A spokesperson from the Manx Wildlife Trust commented: ‘This community focused collaboration with Douglas City Council is all about getting more wildlife into Douglas!
‘If you have an idea for a project that benefits both wildlife and the community, then get in touch! Successful projects will receive support from both the Council and Manx Wildlife Trust.’
Speaking when the project first launched last year, Environment Minister Clare Barber said: ‘I hope the Dragonflies’ Den captures the imagination of people in Douglas. I am sure our Dragonflies won’t be at all scary so I would encourage anyone to give it a go and pitch their ideas to them.
‘I look forward to seeing communities coming together to submit projects and seeing them spring up, further improving our city for nature.’
Thursday, January 30 is the deadline for expressions of interest.
If you wish to apply, you can email [email protected] or download the project outline application form from www.douglas.gov.im/index.php/component/k2/item/2909