A nature-positive social enterprise has launched a new training programme designed to help Isle of Man businesses kickstart or accelerate their journey towards sustainability.
Earthscope Isle of Man, which is run by local climate and nature presenter Sarah Mercer, has launched the ‘Catalyst Series’, which looks to build awareness, confidence, and momentum across organisations and their supply chains.
Founded in 2023, Earthscope is dedicated to transforming the Isle of Man into a nature-first nation, where all decisions are made with the well-being of the natural world in mind - something the Catalyst Series is helping to build towards.
Each training talk is delivered to an organisation, whether that be a specific business, group or society.
‘The Catalyst Series is aimed at organisations in the Isle of Man who are looking to kickstart their journey into sustainability, and want something quick and affordable, yet highly impactful,’ Sarah explained.
‘Falling behind on environmental standards means businesses paying in missed opportunities and rising risks.
‘The Catalyst Series aims to help businesses not only survive, but thrive, by building awareness, confidence and momentum for sustainability across the organisation and supply chain.
‘A clear, connected vision, backed by the knowledge needed to deliver will help businesses to develop committed clients, invested staff, sustainability savings and a future-proof brand.’
An example of one of the Catalyst Series talks is titled ‘Key to Impact’, and is all about using employee knowledge of the ins and outs of the business to find key levers of action that are low effort, but have a high impact.
The advice given in each talk is also tailored to each individual business and their own personal needs.
The Catalyst Series is wholly presented by Sarah, a multi-award winning climate and nature presenter who has delivered workshops across the world with AimHi Earth to organisations such as Unilever, PepsiCo, Universal Studios, Bafta albert, and the NHS.
She also led the production of the Torc Award nominated docu-film ‘Island Utopias’, and founded the now annual climate summit ‘Footprint’, held in Durham.
Sarah said: ‘In Year 6 I declared to my mum I wanted to be a lawyer, and she suggested environmental law.
‘Almost 20 years later, here I am, still working towards the protection of our wonderful environment and biosphere!’
Asked what she thinks the island should do to improve on its environmental goals, Sarah added: ‘As a whole nation, embracing our unique UNESCO Biosphere status and understanding how we can both contribute to it, and benefit from it, would be brilliant (and is absolutely starting to happen).
‘With energy, transport, and buildings as the Isle of Man’s top emission sources, key national actions should include ensuring stable and affordable energy, improving public and active transport, and supporting the shift from oil and gas to electric heating.’
According to Sarah, several organisations across the island are already looking at implementing the Catalyst Series into their schedules.
To find out full details and book a place, you can visit https://earthscope.im/what-we-offer/#catalyst-series