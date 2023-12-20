The Isle of Man Energy from Waste facility has surpassed one million tonnes of waste processed at the facility in its almost 20 year operation.
Commissioned in 2004, the Isle of Man Government awarded SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK the contract to design, build and operate the plant in Braddan.
The aim being that it would support the government’s plan for a self-sufficient, zero waste society.
Since then, SUEZ has been diverting the island’s household and commercial waste from landfill and generating electricity for homes and businesses. It is the only place to process municipal solid waste on the island, with none being exported, and consequently has exported over 468,000MWh of electricity from the Island’s waste into the electricity network.
As well as residual municipal and trade waste, the facility safely processes other materials including clinical waste and bio-pellets from the island’s sewage plant. Energy is also recovered from used tyres which have a high calorific value, and from waste oils.
Jon Garrad, Isle of Man EfW plant manager for SUEZ recycling and recovery UK said: ‘Surpassing 1,000,000 tonnes is a big milestone for our operations and we’re really proud to play our part in helping to power the Isle of Man through processing its waste effectively and sustainably.’
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said: ‘The Energy from Waste Plant is helping the government deliver energy derived from waste to homes and businesses across the island.
‘The facility plays an important role for our community and reaching the one million tonne milestone is a great opportunity to celebrate our partnership with SUEZ.’