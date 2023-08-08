Directors from the Energy & Sustainability Centre Isle of Man (ESC) charity visited Ballakermeen High School to discuss sustainability and renewable energy with sixth form students.
Earth scientist Dr Dave Quirk, and former MHK Ralph Peake, gave a talk titled ‘Our Green Isle’ at an assembly, followed by a Q&A session.
The visit was prompted by an invitation to ESC from the school’s Head of Sixth Form, Richard Karran.
Commenting after the event, Ralph Peake said: 'A major part of ESC’s mission is to use our expertise to help everyone in the community to understand the complex issues relating to sustainability and renewable energy.
'Understanding these issues is crucial in the context of the island’s progress towards achieving its 2050 net zero targets. The current generation of high school students will be well into careers in the public and private sectors by the time that deadline approaches – so it’s particularly important that young people are engaged in this debate.
'That’s why we were delighted to accept the invitation to attend the assembly. Dave and I were very impressed by the high level of knowledge shown by the students about sustainability and environmental issues.
'However, what impressed us even more was their energy, enthusiasm, and clear determination to play a part in helping the Island to transition to a green economy by seizing the opportunities presented by renewable energy technologies, and the Island’s natural, renewable resources.'
Richard Karran said: 'The students really enjoyed the visit from Mr Peake and Dr Quirk. The level of engagement in issues regarding sustainability is very strong but I felt that the students were particularly attentive to Dr Quirk's talk. I have heard a lot of conversations in the common room about the need for action and that is such a positive thing.”
