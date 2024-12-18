The Isle of Man branch of Canaccord Wealth has marked 20 years of supporting worthy causes by planting a sugar maple tree in Nobles Park.
The tree will be seen as a ‘permanent symbol’ of the longevity of the Canaccord Genuity Wealth Charitable Trust, which has donated more than £462,000 to 200 different charities in Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Jersey over the past two decades.
Alex Toohey, a Charitable Trust trustee, commented: ‘The Sugar Maple is one of the most important Canadian trees (being the major source of sap for making maple syrup) and, being an international wealth office of a Canadian firm, we felt it symbolic to lay some literal Canadian roots here in the Isle of Man.
‘The tree is perfectly suited to the Isle of Man given that it flourishes best in cooler climates and has a need for cold winters.
‘It is also long lived, typically 200 to 300 years old, and therefore acts as a symbol of the longevity of the Canaccord Genuity Wealth Charitable Trust and Canaccord’s long-term commitment to charitable causes in the Crown Dependencies.’
As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations, a new partnership has also been forged with Mannin Cancers Support Group to improve services for cancer patients in the island.