Every month we will be giving you our pick of the best green podcasts.
We start with the BBC’s brilliant ‘The Climate Question’ pod which recently delved deeper into the hot topic of how the clothing industry is dealing with its impact on the environment.
The ‘What’s the cost of fashion to the climate?’ episode looked at how designer brands – and pile ‘em high, sell ‘em cheap budget stores – are facing a consumer backlash about the environmental cost of producing clothing and fashion accessories. From the use of raw materials, production processes, and waste, the environmental impact is immense with around 100 million garments being made each year.
Click here to listen to the pod presented by Kate Lamble and Sophie Eastaugh, and featuring Vanessa Friedman (New York Times Fashion Editor); Lily Cole (fashion model, actress and host of the ‘Who Cares Wins’ pod); Phillip Meister (Quantis Sustainability Consulting); Claire Bergkamp (Textile Exchange); Sonya Bhonsle (Global Head of Value Chains, CDP).