Interest in solar power is growing fast, and here on the Island we’re seeing lots of homeowners and businesses making the switch to this form of renewable energy.
As electricity prices rise, investing in solar panels is becoming more cost-effective.
In many cases they’re relatively easy to get planning permission for and to install – so lots of people are choosing solar because it’s the cheapest and most practical way to transition to green energy.
But solar has its challenges too – especially when it comes to where solar arrays are situated. This is the subject of the latest 'People Fixing The World’ pod.
Click here to listen to the episode titled ‘Surprising solar’ which provides some innovative ideas about unusual places to locate solar panel.