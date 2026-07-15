Flower meadows, new planting beds and wildlife-friendly ponds are among the changes introduced across the five-acre grounds of a Douglas retirement village as part of an environmentally focused landscaping project.
The work at Saddle Mews, led by horticulturist Dorota Kosztyla, has seen the site's gardens redesigned to encourage biodiversity while reducing long-term maintenance.
Ms Kosztyla, who has worked at Saddle Mews for the past two years, said she was initially asked to maintain the existing grounds but was also encouraged to improve them with nature in mind.
Since then, new flower beds, meadow planting and additional aquatic plants have been introduced to attract birds and insects while enhancing the appearance of the retirement village.
The gardens have also been designed to suit the site's natural conditions, with planting selected according to soil, sunlight and exposure to wind, while some areas of grass have been replaced with planting beds that require less frequent maintenance.
Saddle Mews does not use pesticides or chemical treatments in its grounds, with the landscaping instead focusing on natural planting and habitat creation.
‘It is definitely about being eco-friendly,’ Ms Kosztyla added. ‘There was an agreed budget to buy the plants, and we went to wholesale nurseries.
‘There is so much you can do on five acres of land.’
The gardening project has been carried out alongside wider improvements at the 123-apartment retirement village following its purchase by Saddle Mews Residents Association Limited (SMRA) in July 2024.
Anne-Marie O'Connell, a director and company secretary of the resident-led association, said the acquisition allowed money to be invested directly back into the village.
Alongside improvements to the buildings, including boiler replacements and ongoing maintenance, investment has been made in restoring and enhancing the estate's extensive grounds.
Ms O'Connell said the association wanted to create an attractive environment that residents could enjoy while ensuring the gardens remained practical to maintain.
‘The village was starting to deteriorate, and a small group of owners formed the company,’ she explained. ‘All the directors are village owners who live in the village.
‘The money that's raised here now stays on the island, and we've just started doing all the necessary repairs while generally bringing the building into the 21st century.
‘It's all about making sure people are comfortable, safe and warm in their homes.’
She praised Ms Kosztyla's horticultural expertise, saying planting had been carefully chosen for the conditions across the site.
‘She knows exactly what will grow and where it will grow,’ she explained. ‘Some areas were planted so they only need attention twice a year. They're very low maintenance.
‘The majority of residents are very, very happy with how it now looks.’
Built almost 40 years ago, Saddle Mews was the Isle of Man's first retirement village of its kind. The resident-led association says it is now in the second year of a five-year improvement programme covering both the buildings and surrounding landscape.
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